BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s who starts tomorrow

Just a quick reminder that school is starting before Labor Day this year for many, and some go back as soon as tomorrow. We’ve added a few more schools to the start-date list we published last week. From that list, three notes for tomorrow (Monday, August 30th): It’s the first day for Holy Rosary Catholic School and Seattle Lutheran High School – both on the north edge of The Junction – and Vashon Island School District 1st-12th graders, some of whom travel by ferry from Fauntleroy.