West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

57℉

WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Still hanging around

July 14, 2021 8:33 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news | Wildlife

So far, no turkey experts have come forward to offer opinions on whether the turkey who appeared in West Seattle recently is the same one who hung out here for a year before heading south in April 2020. So we’re not so sure about calling this one THE West Seattle Turkey. But this turkey’s newfound fans have named her anyway. Meredith, who sent the photo above, says, “We’ve decided to call her Henrietta. She’s been sleeping here for over a week so we thought she needed a name.” The turkey’s adopted area is just a bit south of the 2019-2020 sightings-rich area southeast of Admiral. Lisa D., in the short video below, described her as “neighbor turkey”:

Henrietta (or whatever you want to call her) is still drawing attention from neighborhood pets too – Alan sent this photo:

The state Fish and Wildlife Department notes that turkeys are more common in eastern Washington, but does say “small populations” pop up here west of the Cascades now and then,

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Still hanging around"

  • Jesse Andreini July 14, 2021 (9:00 pm)
    Reply

    I for one welcome our turkey interlopers, although I am not at all convinced that this is our bird of old. Different face, and I don’t doubt, a different gait.

  • Laina Vereschagin July 14, 2021 (9:37 pm)
    Reply

    Hi!I know this turkey’s origin story! It’s not Tallulah. One of my neighbors got her, doesn’t have a fenced in yard and just let her roam and do her thing. She started on 40th between Dakota and Gennessee and now belongs to the community. There’s a lot more I can say, but I’ll leave it at that for now! 

    • WSB July 14, 2021 (9:56 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks; if they want to tell her story, even anonymously, email me any time. Maybe we can just call her West Seattle Turkey Two.

      • Laina Vereschagin July 14, 2021 (9:59 pm)
        Reply

        Will do! I was calling her Tallulah 2, and other neighbors were calling her Jimmy. 

  • M July 14, 2021 (10:15 pm)
    Reply

    This turkey has a little different coloring than Admiral Belvedere.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.