Could this be … the return of The West Seattle Turkey?

(Photo by Benjamin Chamberlain)

Thanks for the photos/tips! Turkey sightings north of The Junction has people wondering if this could be THE West Seattle Turkey – which hasn’t been seen around here in more than a year. The photo above was taken near 42nd/Andover on Friday; the one below, the same area, this morning:

(Photo by Claire Fitterer)

And this one is from 41st/Dakota, also this morning:

(Photo by Ian Lurie)

If you’re new – The West Seattle Turkey captivated the peninsula, working her way north from the southwest end of West Seattle starting in April 2019, eventually settling in the Admiral/Belvidere area, occasionally making forays away. Then she started heading back south again, crossing out of the city limits after this Seola sighting in April 2020. The last sighting of any kind mentioned to us was in south King County later that month. Her origins were never determined.