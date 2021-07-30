WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pickup stolen; tools taken; car vandalized again

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN: From Emma:
My gray 2000 GMC Sierra was stolen while parked on 41st SW and SW Alaska, presumably two nights ago. Plates – C62009W. Passenger side has numerous dents, and it did have a hitch when it was stolen.
Call 911 if you see it.
TOOLS TAKEN: From Max:
July 28th at 11:10 AM, I was working on a house remodel at SW Dawson & 42nd Ave SW. My pickup was parked on this quiet residential street with my tool boxes in the bed that I was accessing back and forth. At one point, I heard a diesel truck idling out front and by the time I ran outside, they were gone with three Milwaukee Packout storage boxes full of Milwaukee battery power tools. I believe the vehicle headed north on 42nd SW. I was only seconds behind them and tried to follow in my truck, but never saw the vehicle. I’m hoping someone in the neighborhood saw something or has a camera that might have caught a view of their truck at the noted time. Attached is a photo example of the boxes.
REPEAT CAR VANDALISM: Three weeks ago, we published a report of five cars with windows broken, along Beach Drive by Constellation Park. Khody says one of those cars was hit again Wednesday night in the same spot.
