WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pickup stolen; tools taken; car vandalized again

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

PICKUP TRUCK STOLEN: From Emma:

Call 911 if you see it.

TOOLS TAKEN: From Max:

July 28th at 11:10 AM, I was working on a house remodel at SW Dawson & 42nd Ave SW. My pickup was parked on this quiet residential street with my tool boxes in the bed that I was accessing back and forth. At one point, I heard a diesel truck idling out front and by the time I ran outside, they were gone with three Milwaukee Packout storage boxes full of Milwaukee battery power tools. I believe the vehicle headed north on 42nd SW. I was only seconds behind them and tried to follow in my truck, but never saw the vehicle. I’m hoping someone in the neighborhood saw something or has a camera that might have caught a view of their truck at the noted time. Attached is a photo example of the boxes.