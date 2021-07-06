WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Abandoned bicycle; two hit-runs

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

ABANDONED BICYCLE: Ruth Anne says that Peugeot bicycle was abandoned on Puget Ridge near South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) in April, and she’s tried a variety of ways to find its owner, So farm no luck, so she’s trying here too. If you think it’s yours, we’ll connect you.

HIT-RUN #1: From Mike, who says this happened around 8:40 last night:

I wanted to report a hit and run that totaled the front end of my car on 39th and Stevens in Admiral. Luckily no one was hurt and the person was caught by SPD. But I really wanted to give a huge shout-out to my neighbors, who all came out of their house to share video doorbell footage, told me what they saw, and help clean up the debris on the street. One my neighbors who got outside first, flagged down another neighbor who was driving by, and it was that neighbor who was driving followed the vehicle, called the police while she driving and got the police to stop the person who hit my car. It’s good to know that even we’re in a big city, we still have good neighbors that come together and help each other out.

HIT-RUN #2: SA reports this happened Saturday:

I was in my living room when I heard the sound of multiple impacts on vehicles. I ran out the front door in time to hear tires screech as somebody sped off south, and saw a white car pull over with the driver emerging. His car was pretty damaged, leaking radiator fluid everywhere, and he was very shaken. Apparently a black or dark gray Toyota (Camry?) hit him from behind, and pushed him into the blue Ford truck (parked), which ramped the curb and came to rest partly blocking the road. The victim then tried to steer away from the Camry and veered into the parked Ford Focus which was facing north in the south-bound lane. That car was also leaking radiator fluids.

This was reported to SPD but we don’t have the incident number, so far.