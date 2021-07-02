WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Pre-holiday Friday

6:04 AM: Good morning, The Fourth of July is two days away. Today’s forecast calls for some clouds, some sun, 70s.
ROAD ALERTS
Heat damage – Work starts today at 36th/Oregon, where SDOT says repairs might take almost two weeks.
Delridge project – RapidRide station work as well as road work continues.
FERRIES/BUSES
Regular schedule for buses and ferries. WSF has announced that the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will run two boats on Sundays starting this weekend. Holiday preview: Limited West Seattle Water Taxi service Monday (July 5th), and a Sunday schedule for Metro on that day. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
466th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 25th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
