FOLLOWUP: Repair work on heat-damaged 36th SW starts Friday

(SDOT photo)

That’s part of the road damage we first told you about Monday, on 36th SW near SW Oregon. SDOT says repair work starts tomorrow morning, and it’s extensive, so it could stretch across almost two weeks. Here’s the advisory:

Seattle Department of Transportation SDOT crews are planning on doing urgent pavement repairs on 36th Ave SW between SW Oregon St and SW Avalon Way. This work will begin tomorrow morning (Friday, July 3) and will potentially last as long as July 16.

This street was closed on Monday, June 28 due to severe damage caused by extreme temperatures. Crews will need to demolish, remove and replace 8 concrete panels.

Extreme heat can damage roads and bridges. Concrete pavement is designed to expand in hot temperatures and contract in the cold. During extremely hot weather events the heat can sometimes be so great that the expanding pavement has nowhere else to go but up, creating “buckles” in the road.

SDOT crews are continuing to respond to weather-related damage around the city, prioritizing needs with public safety as a top and hazardous conditions first. SDOT engineers are currently evaluating several other locations experiencing heat related distress around the city. Once we perform field assessments of the pavement conditions, we will be targeted and strategic in our approach to make the repairs prioritized based on public safety needs.

Every season brings different kinds of challenges to respond to, and SDOT crews work year-round to maintain to our roads, sidewalks, and curb ramps. For example, in 2020 SDOT crews filled 15,000 potholes but high temperatures can often cause previously repaired potholes to form again so our crews will be ready to respond and repair them again. We expect to continue seeing more pavement damage throughout the summer and expect to continue ongoing repairs over the next several months.

SDOT would like to remind everyone to be aware of these conditions and to be careful. You may see roads closed, signs or cones to warn of a hazard. Please be careful and obey all traffic control signs and devices. If you see road damage, please call 206-684-ROAD to report the conditions.