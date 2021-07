Imagine having a friend who would do anything for you.

Rachel clearly has that in Heather, who came up with a plan for a parade – starring Golden Retrievers! Rachel loves them. So Heather decided to recruit some – and their people – to parade past Rachel’s home on Alki tonight. She put out the call on social media, and we counted at least 18 who answered that call.

As you can see in our video atop the story, the dogs had a tail-wagging time too.

(Thanks for the tip on this!)