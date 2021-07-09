UPDATE: 16th closed south of Roxbury after driver hits gas line

6:07 PM: King County Sheriff’s Deputies are blocking off 16th SW in White Center south of Roxbury after a report of a crash and possible gas leak at 16th/98th. Updates to come.

6:24 PM: Deputies have just told dispatch “the gas is off” but the closure will continue for a little while until Puget Sound Energy arrives. Our crew has just arrived and a fire captain tells us they’re talking with nearby businesses to get them to “air out” as the leaked gas dissipates.

6:39 PM: Added photo of the car that hit the gas line on the north side of Beer Star’s building.

6:50 PM: Deputies just told dispatch that all but the 16th/98th intersection can reopen; cleanup there will take a while longer.