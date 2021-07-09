West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 16th closed south of Roxbury after driver hits gas line

July 9, 2021 6:07 pm
6:07 PM: King County Sheriff’s Deputies are blocking off 16th SW in White Center south of Roxbury after a report of a crash and possible gas leak at 16th/98th. Updates to come.

6:24 PM: Deputies have just told dispatch “the gas is off” but the closure will continue for a little while until Puget Sound Energy arrives. Our crew has just arrived and a fire captain tells us they’re talking with nearby businesses to get them to “air out” as the leaked gas dissipates.

6:39 PM: Added photo of the car that hit the gas line on the north side of Beer Star’s building.

6:50 PM: Deputies just told dispatch that all but the 16th/98th intersection can reopen; cleanup there will take a while longer.

  • Leah July 9, 2021 (6:15 pm)
    It’s definitely a gas leak. A car crashed into the gas meter just outside of Beer Star. Strong smell of gas. Everyone was being evacuated.

  • Tim July 9, 2021 (6:20 pm)
    I was at Beer Star when this happened. A car drove on the sidewalk and crashed into one of the gas meters on the north side of the building. It almost immediately smelled like gas both inside and outside. The car was abandoned as they were blocking the streets. Glad no one was hurt by the car, but bummer for the businesses that will be affected by this.

  • Gary Langenbach July 9, 2021 (6:21 pm)
    They have evacuated the remaining businesses in the block

    • WSB July 9, 2021 (6:32 pm)
      Should be wrapping up shortly. Gas is off now.

