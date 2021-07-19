WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: 2 days to community meeting. Here’s how Q&A will work

This Wednesday, SDOT has promised to answer your questions during an online community meeting about the West Seattle Bridge, closed now for 16 months. When the meeting was first announced, some readers wondered if Q&A would be handled like some past meetings, with questions sent off into the ether, most unseen by other participants, most unanswered. So today we asked SDOT how Q&A will work at this meeting. The reply from spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

There will be time set aside for panelists to answer questions after the overview presentation. Participants will be able to ask questions either by typing them into the Zoom Q&A box for the duration of the meeting, or by using the hand raising function to ask a question verbally during the Q&A session. We will switch back and forth between written and verbal questions.

The meeting starts at 5:30 pm Wednesday (July 21st); while it’ll also be streamed to YouTube, if you want to ask a question, you’ll have to be participating via Zoom. All the info is here.