2026 Canoe Journey: Duwamish Tribe’s canoe family launches from West Seattle on Wednesday

(WSB photo, Duwamish canoe family launching for 2024 Canoe Journey)

While dozens of canoe families from around the region are arriving at Alki on Wednesday afternoon, the Duwamish Tribe‘s canoe family will be heading out, though their ultimate destination is the same. You’re invited to the sendoff at 2 pm at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor Avenue SW). Here’s the tribe’s announcement of what’s ahead:

Tomorrow, July 29, marks the beginning for the Duwamish headed to Canoe Journey 2026, Paddle to Nisqually Medicine Creek Potlatch, which continues an inter-tribal celebration and annual gathering of Northwest Indigenous nations. After preparing and training for months, the Duwamish Tribe Canoe Family is poised to join and celebrate the annual canoe journey, Healing Through Our Waters By Honoring Our Ancestors, from July 29 to August 5.

Canoe Journey is an annual Indigenous cultural event, held in the Pacific Northwest, where Native Nations from Washington, Alaska, British Columbia, and beyond travel by traditional-style canoe along the Salish Sea and surrounding waterways to reach the host Nation, this year the Nisqually, for a week-long gathering. This final landing is one of the most powerful parts of the experience — canoes arriving one by one, crews announcing their Nation, and being formally welcomed ashore.

The annual tribal journey in the Pacific Northwest region was sparked by the Paddle to Seattle in 1989, hosted by the Duwamish and Suquamish Tribes and spearheaded by Quinault Elder Emmett Oliver, as part of Washington State’s Centennial celebration (see image of inaugural event T-shirt on display at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center). Each year, the Tribe reflects on the first Paddle to Seattle and the strength of those who came before us, grateful to our elders and especially to our Chairwoman Cecile Oliver Hansen for setting the tone for future generations. We are still here and we are blessed to pull together. The Canoe Journey has grown to include over 100 canoes and the participation of Canoe Families from other native canoe cultures, including Native American tribes, First Nations peoples, Alaska Natives, Inuit, Maori, Native Hawaiians, and other indigenous peoples from across the world.

This year, the Duwamish Tribe Canoe Family will depart Alki Beach [Don Armeni Boat Ramp] around 2:00 pm on July 29, paddle to Blake Island and host camp for the night, and then continue to Puyallup on July 30 and, after a stop at Steilacoom, paddle toward Nisqually on July 31 (see map). The Duwamish protocol, where Tribal Canoe Families share their songs and dances, is estimated to happen on August 4 or 5.

Duwamish Tribe Canoe Family has spent months preparing — training crews, practicing song and dance, and planning routes. This year’s journey began in mid-July with canoes making their way from further out toward Nisqually, where each canoe is welcomed at every stop by host communities with food, songs, and protocol that honor safety, respect, and shared responsibility on the water.