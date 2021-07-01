REOPENING: West Seattle (Admiral) Library sets the date – plus, other systemwide changes

(Photo from spl.org)

The last Seattle Public Library branch in our area to reopen for in-building services will do so next Tuesday – the West Seattle (Admiral) Library at 2326 42nd SW will reopen July 6th. SPL is announcing some systemwide changes too. From the announcement:

In light of Washington state’s move to full reopening on June 30, the Library is making other changes: All reopened locations will be open at 100% capacity, will not require physical distancing, and will reintroduce additional computer stations and seating. However, for now, mask requirements remain in place for all City of Seattle buildings, including libraries. … Thanks to $1.1 million in funding from the City’s Seattle Rescue Plan, the Library anticipates returning to pre-pandemic staffing levels to support the reopening of all locations and the expansion of open hours. With this funding, the Library can work toward full reopening throughout the summer to support Seattle’s children returning to in-person school this fall.

The announcement also notes: “Meeting rooms, study rooms, and in-person programs are not yet available at reopened Library locations.” Hours/days/services for all locations can be found here.