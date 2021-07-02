IN THE JUNCTION: Free pizza slices; ‘Fun & Festive Friday’

Two things happening right now in the West Seattle Junction:

FREE PIZZA: There’s a line outside Pagliacci (4449 California SW) because they’re giving away free slices, chain-wide, until 3 pm, as a reopening celebration. Limit two slices per person. Full details are on the Pagliacci website.

Kitty-corner from there, outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, another reopening celebration:

‘FUN & FESTIVE FRIDAYS’: The Senior Center wants everyone to know it’s open, so today they’re kicking off “Fun & Festive Fridays,” with refreshments & cookies outside until 1 pm, and live music by The Ukes, 2-4 pm. The center’s message: “We’re excited to welcome back the community!”

ADDED: Joining the celebration, Dan Jackson, photographed by Jerry Simmons:

Got a reopening celebration/special/event? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!