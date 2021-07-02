West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

73℉

IN THE JUNCTION: Free pizza slices; ‘Fun & Festive Friday’

July 2, 2021 11:49 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Two things happening right now in the West Seattle Junction:

FREE PIZZA: There’s a line outside Pagliacci (4449 California SW) because they’re giving away free slices, chain-wide, until 3 pm, as a reopening celebration. Limit two slices per person. Full details are on the Pagliacci website.

Kitty-corner from there, outside the Senior Center of West Seattle, another reopening celebration:

‘FUN & FESTIVE FRIDAYS’: The Senior Center wants everyone to know it’s open, so today they’re kicking off “Fun & Festive Fridays,” with refreshments & cookies outside until 1 pm, and live music by The Ukes, 2-4 pm. The center’s message: “We’re excited to welcome back the community!”

ADDED: Joining the celebration, Dan Jackson, photographed by Jerry Simmons:

Got a reopening celebration/special/event? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

3 Replies to "IN THE JUNCTION: Free pizza slices; 'Fun & Festive Friday'"

  • Chris July 2, 2021 (12:00 pm)
    Reply

    Line wasn’t too bad at 11:30, we took it to go and we’re through it in about 15 minutes. Great way to start the weekend. Thanks Pagliacci!

  • andreea July 2, 2021 (12:40 pm)
    Reply

    So lovely, generous, and DELICIOUS! Grateful for y’all, Pagliacci!!!

  • Blbl July 2, 2021 (4:59 pm)
    Reply

    It was deeeelish!  Thank you!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.