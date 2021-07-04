FOURTH OF JULY: First funded flags fly in West Seattle Junction

The 60 American flags flying today around the West Seattle Junction aren’t the first ones placed with volunteer help … but they are the first ones with another kind of community contribution: Twenty-five of them are the first to be funded by donors. The West Seattle Junction Association recently offered the chance to “fund a flag,” similar to what it’s done the past few years with flower baskets and rainbow flags, and that enabled the number of American flags displayed around The Junction to expand to 60.

Each funded flag has a plaque with the funder’s name and message (you can also see those on the WSJA website).

Whether or not you funded a flag, you’re welcome to join volunteers in removing them at day’s end – gather at the northeast corner of California/Alaska at 4 pm. About 15 volunteers helped put them up this morning.