‘Fund an American Flag’: West Seattle Junction Association’s star-spangled fundraiser for much-needed replacements

(WSB file photo)

In the spirit of the flower basket and rainbow flag “adoptions” the West Seattle Junction Association has offered for the past few years, WJJA has just launched a campaign to “Fund an American Flag.” Here’s the announcement:

Show your patriotic pride by funding an American Flag. The Junction flag partners, the American Legion, have been the wind beneath the flags for years. On the major patriotic holidays like Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day, the Legion can be found honoring all people who live in America by placing the flags on California Ave. Over time though, the American flags have been damaged or lost. Down to 40 flags, you can do your part to support the Legion by funding one of the 20 flags that have been lost over time. The cost to fund one of the beautiful 3 ft x 5 ft flags is $95 (+PayPal fee of $2.85). Your donation to the program supports this ongoing volunteer-run project. Your flag will have a permanently affixed plaque attached to the pole showing your commitment to this patriotic program. As the older flags need replacement, the Junction will reopen the Fund a Flag program. In 2021 there are 20 flags available.

We encourage you to join us to put up and/or take the flags down too on each holiday! All volunteers receive their own 4″ x 6″ handheld flag. As a Flag Funder, the Junction will remind you of the date the flags are scheduled to be placed on California Ave.

Here’s the link to Fund an American Flag. 2021 will be our greatest need; in subsequent years we’ll replace 5-7 flags per year.