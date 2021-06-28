HEAT WAVE: Notes from another record-setting afternoon

4:22 PM: This is it – the next couple hours should bring the peak of the heat, so if you are thinking about going to a cooling center or other air-conditioned venue/establishment, now’s the time to go. We’ve continued updating our list through the day; latest addition is the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) at 36th/Snoqualmie in The Triangle, open as a cooling center until 7 pm. Meanwhile, note that in addition to the heat, it’s a little hazy out there (air quality is “moderate”):

That’s the view from Upper Fauntleroy, looking toward north Vashon and beyond to Kitsap. As for the numbers … Sea-Tac hit 106 at 2:45 pm, says the National Weather Service, breaking the all-time record of 104, set just yesterday. So much for the old joke that summer starts in Seattle on July 5th … still a week away.

P.S. As we publish this, just heard a dispatch for a possible heat-related road problem – “buckled road” reported at 36th/Morgan.

4:29 PM: Thanks to the reader who texted photos right after we published that!