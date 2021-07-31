FOLLOWUP: New home for Hedda Gobbler, the latest West Seattle turkey

We can finally say conclusively that the turkey recently seen in West Seattle is NOT the turkey that spent a year wandering the peninsula. That’s been confirmed by both this turkey’s adoptive family and the person who built an enclosure for her in their yard. They sent photos, including the one above, and this report:

Hedda Gobbler is no longer wandering the street. She has found a safe home away from cars and dogs. For all those who wanted to believe she was a wild turkey, you were wrong. Hedda is a domestic bird not able to keep herself safe because she is a bit of a bird brain. She is very content and enjoying the good life in a forever home where Thanksgiving dinner will never be turkey again. Hedda’s favorite food is cantaloupe. – Hedda’s Forever Family