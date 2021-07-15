West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive leak’s over, but don’t go back into the water yet

July 15, 2021 2:30 pm
(WSB photo, Tuesday)

Two days after those signs went up along the Beach Drive shore from Cormorant Cove Park to Constellation Park, the warning is still in effect. The Tuesday announcement from Seattle Public Utilities attributed the problem to a side sewer. We checked in with SPU today; spokesperson Sabrina Register replied, “The discharge, which was confined to one unit of a multi-unit complex, has stopped. Repairs are scheduled for early next week. Posted signs prohibiting water activities will remain in place for now. Seattle Public Utilities continues to sample the water and work with Public Health-Seattle & King County to determine when the area can safely reopen.”

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive leak's over, but don't go back into the water yet"

  • Judy K July 15, 2021 (6:56 pm)
    This is a remarkably non-specific account for the Blog. Do you not know which multi-unit complex or did someone threaten a lawsuit if you published who is responsible for the break?

    • WSB July 15, 2021 (7:17 pm)
      What? That’s rather insulting. We’ve never been daunted by threats and anyone who is shouldn’t be in this business. I don’t have the building name because SPU hasn’t identified it and I can’t find a corresponding work permit application. Can’t publish info I don’t have – TR

      • Judy K July 15, 2021 (7:22 pm)
        That’s great to hear. Seriously, there was no offense intended. I have no idea what your policies are. I look forward to your reporting. Thanks.

