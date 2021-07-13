UPDATE: Sewer break fouls Puget Sound off Beach Drive

(Photo from @quapet via Twitter)

3:10 PM: Thanks for the tip and photo. That signage went up at Cormorant Cove Park in the 3700 block of Beach Drive SW – and we just got this Seattle Public Utilities notification explaining why:

Today Seattle Public Utilities responded to a sewer overflow due to a broken side sewer located along Beach Dr near Cormorant Cove. As a result, beaches in the area will be closed to water activities, including Cormorant Cove as well as the beach access at Beach Dr. SW/63rd Ave SW in West Seattle.

Staff will sample the water and work with Public Health-Seattle & King County and Seattle Parks Department to determine when the area can be safely reopened. SPU will provide an update when we have more information. Seattle Public Utilities is working with the property owner to ensure a timely repair of the side sewer.

If you find flooding or sewer backups, please report them to the SPU 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.