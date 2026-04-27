VIDEO: Special delivery at West Seattle Bee Garden

You can’t have a “bee garden” without bees. So these bees showed up just in time for the heart of spring, and beyond, at the West Seattle Bee Garden in High Point. Thanks to Amy for this update (with video and photo):

Meet the new neighbors!

We’ve recently installed new honeybee hives at West Seattle Bee Garden. The bees are settling in to their new home, and the garden is starting to come alive for spring.

We are also gearing up for the annual Bee Fest, May 16th from 12-3 pm, where the community can come for some bee demos, local honey, enjoy some family friendly activities, and get some gardening advice.

For anyone interested in volunteering, please contact wsbeefest@gmail.com.