BIG SWIM #2: Silver Seals’ cross-Sound success

The weekend’s second big open-water swim between Bremerton and Alki Point was a relay – but as the final swimmer approached shore at midday today, everybody jumped in to be part of the big finish.

Guila Muir, who organized the swim and a team of her fellow over-60 swimmers calling themselves Silver Seals of the Salish Sea, was first out to applaud them all (above right). More than a dozen well-wishers were on the beach at Alki Point for the grand finish.

This was the first time the 10.4-mile Bremerton-to-Alki route, known as the Amy Hiland Swim for the first person on record to complete it (in 1959), had been done as a relay, and the first by elder swimmers. Organizer Muir was all smiles, as her years-long dream came true:

As previewed Friday, she was joined by West Seattleites Scott Lautman and Greg Rolnick, as well as Rachel Price, Zena Courtney, and Michael Palmer. Their relay went faster than expected, and the swimmers arrived before 11 am, 4:24:33 after they began. This marked a big weekend for the sport espoused by the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association; on Saturday, we covered Melissa Kegler becoming the first to do the Amy Hiland Swim as a roundtrip