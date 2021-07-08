8 notes for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Great Blue Heron over Alki, photographed by Dan Ciske)

Notes for the day/evening ahead, in West Seattle and beyond:

BALLOTS MAILED: King County Elections says this is the day it’s mailing ballots for the August 3rd election. You can vote as soon as you get yours – drop boxes open tomorrow (and you can also return your ballot via postal mail).

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE:The Community Task Force’s next meeting is at noon. Our preview includes the viewing link and full agenda.

BASTILLE DAY AT BROCANTE BEACH HOUSE: Noon-8 pm, The Brocante Beach House (2622 Alki SW; WSB sponsor) celebrates Bastille Day with refreshments, treats, and a raffle. More info in our preview.

GOVERNOR’S MEDIA BRIEFING: Remember back when Gov. Inslee used to present pandemic briefings multiple times each week? That’s over, but he is doing occasional briefings/Q&A, and today at 2 pm is the next one. Main topic is wildfires but the pandemic is likely to be a topic too. You can watch here.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES FORUM ON GROWTH/DEVELOPMENT: A coalition of neighborhood groups including the Morgan Community Association is presenting a forum tonight with some of the candidates for mayor, 6 pm online. Go here for the viewing link and full details.

SEATTLE PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY BOARD: 6 pm online, with topics including an update on “School Streets.” Viewing/call-in information is on the agenda.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The West Seattle charter middle/high school has an online open house at 6 pm; our calendar listing includes the registration link.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Tonight’s monthly meeting online at 6:45 pm is preceded by a special 6 pm program on a proposal for a national infrastructure bank. Same link for both – details in the July newsletter.