WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates Wednesday (and next week)

Your next chance for updates on the West Seattle Bridge and related projects/issues is noon tomorrow, when the Community Task Force meets online. Here’s the link to watch; here’s the agenda. Updates will include the 60 percent repair design milestone, the latest low-bridge access stats, and West Marginal Way (still awaiting the bike-lane decision). The meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 pm; if you can’t watch, just one week later, SDOT promises bridge updates at its community meeting (5:30 pm July 21st). P.S. The West Seattle Transportation Coalition, which usually includes bridge updates at its monthly meeting, will NOT be meeting this month – instead of its regular meeting, which would have been on July 22nd, they’re urging everyone to attend SDOT’s meeting.
West Seattle, Washington
