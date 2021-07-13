West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates Wednesday (and next week)

July 13, 2021 9:20 pm
Your next chance for updates on the West Seattle Bridge and related projects/issues is noon tomorrow, when the Community Task Force meets online. Here’s the link to watch; here’s the agenda. Updates will include the 60 percent repair design milestone, the latest low-bridge access stats, and West Marginal Way (still awaiting the bike-lane decision). The meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 pm; if you can’t watch, just one week later, SDOT promises bridge updates at its community meeting (5:30 pm July 21st). P.S. The West Seattle Transportation Coalition, which usually includes bridge updates at its monthly meeting, will NOT be meeting this month – instead of its regular meeting, which would have been on July 22nd, they’re urging everyone to attend SDOT’s meeting.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Updates Wednesday (and next week)"

  • Eldorado July 14, 2021 (8:21 am)
    Reply

    The only update I want to hear is ‘we are beginning construction on the repair tomorrow.’ !!! Entire skyscrapers have been built since March, 2020. Get it Fixed!

    • Jennifer G July 14, 2021 (9:48 am)
      Reply

      Exactly! Stop the studies and get on with it. It is incredible that a city of this size is allowing something like this to contained. 

      • WSB July 14, 2021 (10:54 am)
        Reply

        Just to clarify, the current phase is design, not studies.

  • namercury July 14, 2021 (11:28 am)
    Reply

    As a professional civil engineer, I know that the primary
    type of work needed for the fix (post tensioning) is well understood and has
    been incorporated in hundreds of designs.  There is no excuse for this
    “snail-pace” design/construction progress except it is in line with
    SDOT’s “we hate cars” philosophy!  Also, I predict that as the
    present forecast completion date nears, there will be “unanticipated
    problems” that will postpone the completion date beyond mid-2022, again in
    line with the present administration and SDOT’s “we hate cars”
    program.   I understand the negative inclination toward cars; it
    would be better if we could all use alternate means; however, considering
    Seattle topography and other real limitations were stuck with mostly
    cars.  Use realist incentives to get people out of their cars but don’t
    blindly use ridiculously low speed limits and similar gimmicks to impede
    practical auto travel.  

    • AlsoAProfessionalCivilEngineer July 14, 2021 (12:29 pm)
      Reply

      I’d venture to guess the pace has more to do with project funding, not the technical aspects of the work. No contractor (design engineer or construction company) is going to work at risk until they have funding in place, and federal funding can be incredibly onerous to get. I think your insinuation that the project pace is based purely some anti-car political scheme is totally baseless. 

