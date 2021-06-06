YOU CAN HELP: WestSide Baby’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ diaper drive is on

WestSide Baby still calls its annual summertime diaper drive “Stuff the Bus,” dating back to when the nonprofit would park a school bus in West Seattle and invite people to bring boxes and bags of diapers. These days, it’s a mostly virtual donation drive, but the diapers – and the babies/toddlers who need them – are very real. Here’s the annual announcement:

Diapers have never been more expensive, especially for the 23% of King County families already struggling with diaper need. Families experiencing poverty are still affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 and are making tough choices between household bills and these essentials for their children. WestSide Baby is committed to meeting the urgent, immediate community need for children’s essentials. We are equally committed to long-term goals to eliminate the inequities at the root of basic needs disparities. We’re asking you to join in this commitment through the summer! Stuff the Bus is Seattle’s largest diaper drive and your opportunity to ensure all babies have the diapers they need to be healthy and happy. You can Stuff the Bus when you host a drive, donate dollars for diapers, or simply send boxes of diapers to WestSide Baby!

Ways to donate:

DOLLARS FOR DIAPERS – Money to help WS Baby buy diapers at a discounted rate

BOXES FOR BABIES – Recurring monthly monetary donation to underwrite boxes of diapers/wipes

HOST A DIAPER DRIVE

Or you can order diapers to be sent directly to WS Baby’s White Center hub (10002 14th Ave SW), which also accepts dropoffs 10 am-2 pm Wednesdays; go here to see the list of what sizes are most needed, along with other essential items.