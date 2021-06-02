WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Caution, otters crossing

Just out of the WSB inbox, from Aimee:

My daughter and I spotted a river otter at the Solstice P-Patch this morning around 10:30 AM. Unfortunately we didn’t get a picture but am hoping you might have a good way to give folks a reminder to watch the roads.

Despite the name, river otters are what you see in Puget Sound – not sea otters. (Learn about them here.) Their dens are on land. Most often in this area. they’re seen crossing Harbor/Alki Avenues – here’s our favorite photo, of one on the Alki Trail years ago:

(WSB file photo)

To get to Solstice P-Patch, next to the tennis courts that are across from the north end of Lincoln Park, the otter would have had to cross Fauntleroy Way SW, so consider that a potential otter route too. A few years back, young otters wandered up Fairmount Ravine into the neighborhoods near Hiawatha!