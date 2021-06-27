WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: What you need to know, now that the ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ has been extended

The bird photographed by Jerry Simmons had the right idea – a quick dunk to cool off. You’re going to have to keep the stay-cool tactics going – though temperatures will drop a bit after tomorrow, not that much, so the National Weather Service has just extended the Excessive Heat Warning alert an extra day, until 11 pm Tuesday. 90s are expected for the high that day, not 100+ like yesterday/today/tomorrow, but it might feel that way: “Temperatures lingering in the upper 90s on Tuesday with potentially dangerously hot heat index values up to 111.” Here again are our key links (with updated information:

Places to cool off, including air-conditioned libraries and restaurants/bars, plus “cooling centers” and wading pools

Restaurants changing their hours or closing because of heat danger

The city’s status update says, “Water and electricity usage remain within normal operations for utilities.” But if you are a Monday solid-waste customer, the plan for Monday has changed again: Trash/recycling crews will be out an hour earlier, as previously announced, so have those carts out at 6 am, but food/yard waste will NOT be picked up Monday (no word yet on the makeup plan – we’ll update when that info is available).