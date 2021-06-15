WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 5 notes

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

PATHFINDER FAREWELL: Continuing today, well-wishes are being collected for departing Pathfinder K-8 principal David Dockendorf and assistant principal Lisa Clayton – info’s in our Sunday story.

FERRY FARE/TUNNEL TOLL INCREASE PROPOSALS: These are part of the agenda for the Washington State Transportation Commission, meeting online 10 am-noon. Registration information is part of the agenda.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, June 15, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, June 17, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WAGYU MEAT MARKET: 4-8 pm at Lady Jaye in The Junction (4523 California SW), you can buy Wagyu beef for home cooking and/or freshly grilled Wagyu cheeseburgers for takeout – details in this WSB story.

SEATTLE WRITES: Online drop-in circle for writers, 6 pm; free but registration required – our calendar listing explains how.