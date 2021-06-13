BIZNOTES: Junction food/drink updates

Four notes from West Seattle Junction food/beverage establishments:

MA’ONO: Thanks to Eric for the tip. Ma’ono in West Seattle is temporarily closed, reopening June 23rd.

CUPCAKE ROYALE: The Junction shop is closed for renovations, reopening Thursday.

AZUMA SUSHI: Reminder that – as reported here – they’re taking a break, reopening Monday, June 21st.

LADY JAYE: This Tuesday (June 15th), 4-8 pm, Lady Jaye (4523 California SW) plans a Pre-Father’s Day Wagyu Meat Market, including both Wagyu cuts for you to take home and cook and Wagyu cheeseburgers they’re grilling up for takeout. More info in our calendar listing.

