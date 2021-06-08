WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store broken into, again

From Lori McConnell at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) in Admiral:

We wanted to let you know that we were broken into. We discovered it coming in to open the shop this morning. They didn’t trip our alarm – the broke a panel to the side of our door and crawled in that way.

They used a reader board from the Luna Apts to smash the window in. They got more merchandise than we are happy with. But nobody was here or hurt and we are focusing on that. Thought it might be good to get word out for other businesses. We are going to look at ways to beef up security in fear that things are getting worse in the hood.