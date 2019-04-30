CRIME WATCH: West Seattle Runner burglarized, for loot that’ll be mostly easy to spot

(WSB photos)

Tim and Lori McConnell at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) report, a bit wryly, that their store was broken into overnight:

Well, 5 1/2 years after our first burglary, seems we were due for another, and last night we got it.

Luckily this time the burglar(s) must have panicked due to our incredibly loud alarm, as they chose to steal a bunch of hoodies with our logo on the front, as well as a bunch of men’s short sleeve and long sleeve shirts, which also had our logo on the front.

Now I appreciate people shopping local and all, and if stealing our logo’ed merchandise was a way to help us advertise to offset our losses, well, I guess I appreciate that too. But they also took a bunch of men’s running shorts. And yes, men never have as many shorts as they should have, and they hang on to them way too long, but when they get new ones, the almost always pay for them, so this was disappointing.

Also disappointing, our GPS watch display was picked over. And by disappointing, I mean for the burglars. I now have to order a new Garmin dummy display watch to replace the one they took, and the Polar watch still in our display case is really lonely since they stole the box that it came in.

They also took 2 pairs of 8.5 Saucony women’s shoes, one regular width, one wide, I guess they weren’t sure of their size.

So be on the lookout for someone wearing a bunch of men’s apparel with our logo on it and a pair of women’s shoes, struggling to get their watch to work, they may know where our stuff went.