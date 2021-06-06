WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Double damage in Westcrest Park car break-in

The report and photos are rom Amy:

Our car was the unfortunate target in the high-car-prowl area at Westcrest Park today. We were parked in the playground lot between 1:15-2:15 pm.

The thieves broke out two windows (passenger side and left rear), ripped out the rear privacy screen, and took a cell phone. Everything else was left intact. We were able to track the time of the break-in as well as their route due to the GPS locator on the phone, and tracked the phone to the last known location, just a few blocks away at SW Barton between 16th and 17th Aves SW though were not able to recover it.

Reporting to help others be aware… it was a cool and rainy afternoon, lot was not busy at all, but no observed obvious car sitters when we pulled in.