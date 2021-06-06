West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Double damage in Westcrest Park car break-in

June 6, 2021 9:15 pm
The report and photos are rom Amy:

Our car was the unfortunate target in the high-car-prowl area at Westcrest Park today. We were parked in the playground lot between 1:15-2:15 pm.

The thieves broke out two windows (passenger side and left rear), ripped out the rear privacy screen, and took a cell phone. Everything else was left intact. We were able to track the time of the break-in as well as their route due to the GPS locator on the phone, and tracked the phone to the last known location, just a few blocks away at SW Barton between 16th and 17th Aves SW though were not able to recover it.

Reporting to help others be aware… it was a cool and rainy afternoon, lot was not busy at all, but no observed obvious car sitters when we pulled in.

A police report has been filed.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Double damage in Westcrest Park car break-in"

  • Person June 6, 2021 (9:38 pm)
    That lot is the only place I’ve ever had a car broken into. There were even multiple construction workers eating lunch and parents with kids around. Will never park there again. Worth parking in the other lot and walking through the dog park.

  • mh June 6, 2021 (9:58 pm)
    So sorry to hear this!!  We have been there plenty of times and have thought the playground lot was safer than the dog park lot. Glad nothing else was stolen.  

