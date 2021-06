Another pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming up in West Seattle: The mobile nurse-practitioner service Pliable invites you to get vaccinated – first or second dose of Pfizer, or the one-dose J&J – at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) this Saturday (June 5th), 8 am-11:30 am. You can make an appointment online now by going here.