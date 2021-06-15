West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

65℉

VACCINATION: King County hits 70% milestone, will drop mask directive in two weeks

June 15, 2021 3:23 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

70 percent of everyone 16+ in King County is fully vaccinated. County Executive Dow Constantine just made that announcement, and added that County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin‘s mask directive will end on June 29th. That of course is one day before the promised statewide reopening date – which still could move up if the state meets Gov. Jay Inslee‘s vaccination goal, 70 percent of people 16+ getting at least one dose. Today’s King County announcement notes that tomorrow marks six months since vaccination began here.

Share This

4 Replies to "VACCINATION: King County hits 70% milestone, will drop mask directive in two weeks"

  • StopCuttingDownTrees June 15, 2021 (3:43 pm)
    Reply

    So, if roughly 5% of those not fully vaccinated are partially vaccinated, that still leaves about 650,000 thousand completely unvaccinated King County residents who will largely be unmasked in crowded public indoor places. Add to that the countless hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated people from all over the Nation (and World) coming through SeaTac Airport, interstate freeways, trains, and buses and we could see another wave of cases again. Some States only have 30% vaccination rates and many of those people are on their way here this summer. They should open everything but keep the indoor mask mandate.

  • JamesJ June 15, 2021 (3:54 pm)
    Reply

    We had a mask directive? I thought The CDC and Gov said vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks weeks ago?

    • WSB June 15, 2021 (4:35 pm)
      Reply

      See the link.

    • Amanda June 15, 2021 (4:37 pm)
      Reply

      It was a recommendation, not a mandate like we had before. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.