VACCINATION: King County hits 70% milestone, will drop mask directive in two weeks

70 percent of everyone 16+ in King County is fully vaccinated. County Executive Dow Constantine just made that announcement, and added that County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin‘s mask directive will end on June 29th. That of course is one day before the promised statewide reopening date – which still could move up if the state meets Gov. Jay Inslee‘s vaccination goal, 70 percent of people 16+ getting at least one dose. Today’s King County announcement notes that tomorrow marks six months since vaccination began here.