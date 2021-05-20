Mask or no mask? King County’s health officer tries to clear things up by advising you to keep it on indoors

Lots of confusion in the week since the CDC‘s sudden shift in mask-wearing advice. In last night’s pandemic roundup, we noted that state health officials suggested forthcoming state/local guidance might help clarify things for businesses. And today, here it is, from Seattle-King County Public Health:

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued a Local Health Officer Directive that strongly urges residents to continue wearing a face mask in indoor public settings, whether or not they are vaccinated. Public Health – Seattle & King County recommends that businesses who serve the public continue policies to ensure customers and employees wear masks indoors.

“Continued use of face masks for everyone five years of age and older within indoor public spaces is reasonable and necessary in King County to reduce the risk for COVID-19 transmission until more of the population is protected through vaccination and COVID-19 disease rates decline,” the Directive states.

In addition to the local Directive, the Washington State Department of Health Order continues to require everyone to wear face masks in schools, public transportation, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and health care settings, including doctor’s offices, long-term care, and hospitals.