(WSB photos)

This is Pride Month, and the White Center Pride Flag is flying high at Delridge/Roxbury. We were there for tonight’s ceremony – also a flag-swapping; new flags replaced the worn American and Pride flags that had been atop the flagpole just south of Mac’s Triangle Pub.

After the flags were hoisted, decorations closer to ground level went up too.

Watch here for events – tonight for example, Pride Skate starts at 8:30 pm at Southgate Roller Rink.