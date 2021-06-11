NEED SHREDDING? Here’s your next chance in West Seattle

(WSB photo from last year’s event)

It’s a popular question this time of year – when’s the next chance to get no-longer-needed documents shredded for free in West Seattle? John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor) has announced that it’s presenting its annual shredding event/food drive in two weeks – Saturday, June 26th – in collaboration with Evergreen Home Loans. Bring your shreddables to the northwest parking lot at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) 10 am-noon. The shredding is free of charge, but please bring nonperishable food (or cash) to donate to the White Center Food Bank. Last year’s shredding event brought in a half-ton of food and more than $4,000 in cash, along with 4+ tons of shredding!