GRATITUDE: Generous donations during ‘huge success’ shredding event

(WSB photo, July 11th)

The totals are in – here’s how the shredding event and food drive co=sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) went:

John L Scott Westwood & Evergreen Home Loans’ Shred Event was a huge success for the 2nd year in a row!

In a matter of 2 hours (on July 11), over 4.25 tons of shredding had been done!

With cars starting to line up an hour prior to the event kickoff, Confidential Data Disposal had to order a second truck to satisfy the demand! A big thank you to Confidential Data Disposal for providing tremendous service and acting quickly to provide an additional truck. Armed with gloves, sanitizer, and masks, our volunteers from John L Scott Westwood & Evergreen Home Loans were able to make shredding as easy and safe as possible! Thank you to our many volunteers!

Our White Center Food Bank Neighbors benefit BIG!

The White Center Food Bank tripled the amount of donations they received from last year’s event by receiving $4300 in cash donations and 1025 pounds of food. A huge shoutout to everyone who was able to give back to our local community!

Thank you to those who were able to participate in our event – we appreciate your effort in helping give back to the local community and environment.

THANK YOU

John L Scott Westwood