City changes wading-pool plans because of chlorine shortage

(WSB file photo, Delridge wading pool)

Seattle Parks is still opening some of its wading pools and sprayparks this Saturday (June 26th), but the schedules will be more limited than first announced, at least for a while. That’s because of the chlorine shortage, according to Parks’ announcement:

Due to a regional shortage of chlorine that is just coming to the fore, SPR must make temporary adjustments to this summer’s wading pool schedules. Spraypark schedules remain unaffected at this time.

For wading pools, the new schedule allows all previously-announced pools to open, but on an alternating schedule. This will enable equitable distribution of our current supply of chlorine until we can obtain more. When that occurs, our plan is to open each wading pool 7 days per week. Some pools will operate from Saturday to Tuesday, and some from Thursday to Sunday. For now, all wading pools will be closed on Wednesdays.

We understand how frustrating this situation is, and share in your disappointment. Rest assured that staff is working diligently to solve the matter, and know that we will update you as soon as we know more.