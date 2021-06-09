CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/9/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic updates:

MAYOR ANNOUNCES MILESTONE: Visiting the West Seattle vaccination hub on its last day, Mayor Durkan announced that Seattle is the first big city to see 70 percent of people 12+ fully vaccinated. The city provided this chart:

The mayor thanked West Seattleites for their part in reaching the milestone.

VAX HUB BREAKDOWN: We went back at day’s end to see the hub start getting taken apart.

The crew there told us 245 people got shots on the last day.

GOVERNOR’S UPDATE: A few hours after the mayor’s West Seattle visit, Gov. Inslee mentioned the city’s achievement in his briefing (here’s the video). He also said that federal vaccinations – Defense and VA – have now been added to the state’s total, so that’s 150,000 more people, and the official tally is up to 66.4% with at least one shot, so the 70% threshold for reopening might be reachable before June 30th after all.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*110,717 people have tested positive, 152 more than yesterday’s total

*1,609 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*6,256 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 109,857/1,590/6,173.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

