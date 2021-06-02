CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/2/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic updates:

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: It’s been longer than usual since Gov. Inslee has held a COVID-19 response briefing/Q&A. He has one scheduled for 2:30 pm tomorrow – with guests including the state lottery director. Does that mean we’re getting a vaccine lottery? We’ll find out tomorrow; you can watch the livestream here.

HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING TODAY: State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the “light at the end of the tunnel” is in sight, but “the last mile is going to be very challenging” – getting more people vaccinated. 62 percent of the state’s 16+ residents have had at least one dose – if that number gets to 70 percent before June 30th, then the state can fully reopen sooner. You can watch the briefing video here.

EXTRA VACCINATION LOCATION TOMORROW: In addition to the West Seattle hub – which remains open for one more week – tomorrow brings a pop-up to South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). 11 am-3 pm, offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Our calendar listing includes info on how to make an appointment.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*109,857 people have tested positive, 78 more than yesterday’s total

*1,590 people have died, 2 fewer than yesterday’s total (the county explains, “Due to data corrections in the WA Department of Health’s data systems, 8 previously recorded deaths due to COVID-19 illness were reclassified as non-COVID deaths. King County added 6 new COVID deaths yesterday”)

*6,173 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 108,945/1,578/6,120.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!