CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 6/16/2021 roundup

With two weeks – at most – to full reopening, here are tonight’s local/state pandemic updates:

ANY CHANCE OF REOPENING EARLIER? During state health officials’ weekly briefing today, Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said the state is now up to 67.2 percent of those 16+ having received at least one dose of vaccine; if 70 percent is reached before June 30th – requiring 140,000 more people to get a shot – the state could reopen early.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: 10:30 am Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee gives his next media briefing on the pandemic. You can watch here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*111,353 people have tested positive, 111 more than yesterday’s total

*1,610 people have died, 6 fewer than yesterday’s total (PHSKC cites “data corrections”)

*6,292 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 110,717/1,609/6,256.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

POP-UP IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Thursday afternoon, 2-5 pm, all are welcome at Summit Atlas (9631 35th SW) for a first or second dose of Pfizer vaccine.

