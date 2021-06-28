CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/28/2021 roundup

Two days until The Grand Reopening – a quick look at tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*112,480 people have tested positive, 39 more than yesterday

*1,657 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*6,496 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Monday, the three totals we track were 111,706/1,616/6,317.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Check the state dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 181.4 million cases, 3,930,000+ deaths – 604,000+ in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VAX STATS: In King County, 78.2 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose; 71.8 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code is still 98136 – 89.2 percent of people 12+ have had at least one dose. (Maps and stats are here.)

RETIRING THE ROUNDUP: We’d been thinking about retiring our daily pandemic roundup after Reopening Day. An announcement by Public Health today cements that decision – they’re going to cut back on dashboard updates, weekdays only. We will likely launch a weekly local update, probably on Friday nights.

