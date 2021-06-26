Cooling, shredding, Pride, art, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

This is forecast to be the first – but not the worst – day of the heat wave. So we start with:

WHERE TO COOL OFF: Our ongoing list is here. We’ll be adding to it as suggestions come in – particularly air-conditioned restaurants/bars open for indoor dining/drinking, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Also happening today:

JUNCTION PRIDE FLAGS: Dozens of rainbow flags, all sponsored by local businesses/organizations/residents as part of a West Seattle Junction Association fundraiser, are going up for the weekend in the heart of downtown West Seattle, starting around 8 am.

FREE SHREDDING/FOOD DRIVE: 10 am-noon, John L. Scott Westwood (WSB sponsor) is presenting its annual shredding event/food drive with Evergreen Home Loans. Bring your shreddables to the northwest parking lot at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) 10 am-noon. The shredding is free of charge, but please bring nonperishable food (or cash) to donate to the White Center Food Bank.

LIVE MUSIC: Marco deCarvalho and friends play Brazilian jazz outdoors at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10:30 am-noon.

OUTDOOR ARTS-CRAFTS FAIR: 11 am-5 pm at Brace Point Pottery (4208 SW 100th), with local artists, live music, even the Who’s Eating Gilbert’s Greats food truck – more info in our calendar listing.

SPRAYPARK, WADING POOLS OPEN: They’re part of our “where to cool off” list linked above, but it’s opening day so they get a special mention. Open today:

Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – 11 am-8 pm Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) – 11 am-5:30 pm Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – Noon-7 pm

GRAND OPENING: 11 am-7 pm, visit Tails To Astonish (4850 California SW), the new comic-book store, to celebrate its grand opening.

PRIDE PICNIC: Noon-5 pm, community-organized Pride picnic at Lincoln Park, on the lawn south of Colman Pool – details in our calendar listing.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Today it’s out to -3,7 feet at 12:41 pm, and Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be available 10:45 am-2:45 pm at Constellation and Lincoln Parks.

SALES! Go to this section of the WSB Community Forums to see who’s having garage/moving/etc. sales.

Something to add to the calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!