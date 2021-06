Azuma Sushi in The Junction wants you to know it has a temporary closure coming up:

We will be closed for a week to allow our staff to spend time with their families during school graduations, starting Sunday, June 13th and going through Sunday, June 20th. We will reopen again for lunch on Monday, June 21st.

Until then, Azuma (4533 California SW) is open regular hours today and tomorrow – still takeout only.