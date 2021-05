(WSB photos)

They’re here! The West Seattle Junction Association‘s spring/summer hanging flower baskets were delivered today, and a crew’s been at work all morning hanging them:

As you probably know (unless this is your first spring/summer here), the baskets get ever-more vivid as the season continues. Again this year, they’re underwritten by donors (including WSB) who “adopted” one or more baskets, and placards will be placed by each basket in honor of its “adopter.”