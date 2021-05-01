WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Here’s what’s up

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to May! Here’s how it’s beginning:

TRAFFIC ALERT: As previewed here, work is starting on sidewalk improvements along the west side of West Marginal Way, between the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and SW Idaho.

ADMIRAL JUNCTION MAILING CENTER ANNIVERSARY: 8:30 am-3 pm, stop by Admiral Junction Mailing Center (3614 California SW) to wish co-proprietors Ben and Anastasia a happy 1st anniversary of ownership. They’re offering 10 percent off everything through Monday to celebrate.

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP OPEN: First day for weekly retail hours – 9:30 am-1:30 pm, 5444 Delridge Way SW. Stop in as the co-op continues working up to fully open.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP ON ALKI: Join Jessica for the monthly volunteer cleanup, 10 am-1 pm, meeting at 2452 Alki SW. Our calendar listing has info for RSVPing.

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: Human-powered watercraft and gear! At Mountain to Sound Outfitters, 3602 SW Alaska: If you’re selling, drop off your item(s) 9 am-11 am and pick up 4-5 pm; if you’re shopping, 10 am-4 pm.

DOLL PARTS COLLECTIVE’S NEW LOCATION: Noon-5 pm, official first day for Doll Parts Collective‘s new location, 4448 California SW, as previewed here.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Not as low as the past few days, but still worth a look – out to -2.3 feet just before 3 pm.

ELKS LODGE MEMBERSHIP DRIVE: 7 pm, the nearest Elks Lodge – 14006 1st Ave. S. in Burien – welcomes all visitors to a membership-drive event.

More on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar! Got something to add for a future date? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!