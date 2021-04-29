SATURDAY: 4th annual West Seattle Boat Swap – sell and/or buy!

Thinking about getting out on the water? And/or – got gear to sell? Mountain to Sound Outfitters in The Triangle is presenting the 4th annual West Seattle Boat Swap this Saturday (May 1st). This is for “human-powered watercraft” such as kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and related gear. You are welcome to drop off your watercraft and gear 9 am-11 am that morning; shopping hours are 10 am-4 pm; pickup of unsold items is immediately afterward, 4 pm-5 pm. Along with whatever community members bring in, M2SO adds, “We will have used kayaks and SUPs from Alki Kayak Tours‘ rental operation, as well as scratched and dented SUPs and kayaks from Mountain to Sound for sale at amazing summer steal prices!” To register to sell, go here. It’s happening at Mountain to Sound, 3602 SW Alaska.