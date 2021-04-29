TRAFFIC ALERT: Weekend sidewalk construction on West Marginal Way starting Saturday

As mentioned briefly in the morning traffic watch, sidewalk construction near the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse begins this weekend. After hearing about this last night, we asked SDOT for more details today, and here’s their reply:

SDOT is building sidewalks on the west side of West Marginal Way near the Duwamish Longhouse. The new sidewalk will provide safer and easier access to the Duwamish Longhouse and will also provide direct access for people in wheelchairs who are rolling to the Duwamish Longhouse from the parking lots on the east side of West Marginal Way SW. Construction will happen during the weekends and will begin on Saturday, May 1 through Sunday, May 30. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. One southbound lane and at least one northbound lane will be maintained during construction. People driving through the area during construction should expect potential delays. If possible, we ask they plan weekend travels accordingly to detour around this work and avoid the work areas. For more information or questions, people can contact 206-684-7623 or 684-ROAD@seattle.gov.

The sidewalks are part of the long-planned project that will include installation of a crossing signal near the Longhouse later this year, separate from the protected-bike-lane proposal. A decision on that hasn’t been made yet, SDOT said at last night’s HPAC meeting, which is where we got first word of the sidewalk work. (Full meeting report to come.)