WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Pre-holiday notes

(Peekaboo rainbow, photographed Thursday by Susanna Moore)

The holiday weekend is in sight! But first …

LOW-LOW TIDE: At 12:58 pm the tide will be way out, to -3.9 feet, again today, before the low tides start getting higher. Today volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be out at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 11 am-3 pm.

NEED FOOD? Grab-and-go drive-up/ride-up distribution outside Highland Park Elementary, 2-5 pm.

GET VACCINATED AT A BREWPUB: A city Mobile Vaccination Team will be at The Good Society (2701 California SW) 3-5 pm and Future Primitive (9832 14th SW) 5:45-8 pm. All three vaccines. Free beer or non-alcoholic beverage for those who get vaccinated.

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Lynn Hall)

SUNRISE/SUNSET: Just a few weeks until the shortest nights of the year. Tonight’s sunset is at 8:55 pm; tomorrow’s sunrise, 5:17 am.