WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 4 notes

(View from the Water Taxi – photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening today as we head for the weekend:

‘DINE OUT’ FOR ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL: Through 7 pm tonight, part of the proceeds at Ampersand (2535 Alki SW) will benefit Alki Co-op Preschool.

HISTORY PRESENTATION: West Seattle historian/author Judy Bentley talks about “Washington Remembers: From Marcus Whitman to Billy Frank, Jr – Stories of Washington Statues and Memorials” online at noon, presented by the Woman’s Century Club. Our calendar listing has info on how to attend.

VACCINATION POP-UP: 1:30-5:30 pm, UW Medicine has a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up outside West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), and asked us to let you know everyone 12+ is welcome, not just students.

PATHFINDER K-8 ONLINE AUCTION CONTINUES: You can bid online in this school-fundraiser auction through Saturday night.